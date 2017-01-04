Grand Jury indicts attorney Robert Graham

The Grand Jury indicted Las Vegas probate attorney Robert Graham Wednesday.

Graham is under investigation after his law firm Lawyers West closed permanently and $13 million belonging to at least 51 of his clients went missing. Wednesday’s indictment focused on the loss of $2.1 million from three victims.

[READ MORE: Vegas attorney investigated after $13M from clients go missing]

Graham's license to practice law was suspended by the Nevada Supreme court.

The district attorney’s office said graham faces three counts of theft and three counts of exploitation of an older or vulnerable person. Both are class B felonies. He also faces two counts of destroying evidence, which is a misdemeanor. The theft charges carry a one to 10 year sentence, the exploitation charges carry a two to 20 year sentence and the destroying evidence charges can be up to 364 days in jail, per count.

"We felt it was necessary to quickly seek an indictment on this case to ensure that evidence was preserved and that Mr. Graham was unable to cause any further financial damage to families in our community," said Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson.

Additional charges are expected to be filed by the district attorney’s office.

The court set bail for Graham at $5 million.

