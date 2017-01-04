Cause of apartment fire near Lamb, Lake Mead under investigation

Firefighters at the scene of a blaze near Lamb and Lake Mead Boulevards on Jan. 4, 2016. (Kathleen Jacob/FOX5)

Clark County fire said they are investigating what caused a fire to break out at an apartment complex Wednesday.

Crews responded to the incident at 11:21 a.m. at a complex in the 1800 block of Nebula Drive, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Lamb Boulevard.

According to the department, firefighters reported smoke and flames coming from the second floor of a two-story apartment complex. The blaze was extinguished by 11:40 a.m.

No injuries were reported, the department said. It was not immediately known if the residents would need assistance from the American Red Cross.

The investigation is ongoing. Estimated damage has not been released.

