Metro: homeless man beaten to death near downtown

Homicide detectives said they are investigating the death of a man near downtown Las Vegas overnight Wednesday.

Officers were called to the area of City Parkway and Ogden Avenue at about 12:30 a.m., just west of Main Street, with reports of a deceased man found near a power box.

Citing the preliminary investigation, homicide detectives said the victim suffered blunt force trauma injuries to the head. Detectives believe the victim was a homeless man living in the area.

The situation remains under investigation.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the man's identification.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

