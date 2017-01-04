2 dogs attack, critically injure woman, 91, in Henderson

A 91-year-old woman suffered critical injuries to her face and arm after two family dogs mauled her in Henderson on Tuesday, police said.

According to Henderson police, the incident took place at a residence in the 100 block of Joshua Street, near Lake Mead Parkway and Boulder Highway at about 4:15 p.m. It involved rottweiler and doberman breed dogs.

Police said the woman was trying to break up a fight between the two canines when they turned on her.

The woman was rushed to Sunrise Hospital, where she was undergoing surgery.

The city's animal control took custody of the canines. Police added the dogs belonged to a relative of the woman. It was not confirmed whether the dogs' owner would face any charges.

Police did not immediately say what caused the fight.

The incident marked the second such event involving aggressive canines and people in the Las Vegas Valley. Earlier Tuesday, an off-duty officer opened fire on a pit bull terrier that was being aggressive at a woman and her dog.

