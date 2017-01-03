Woman sought in attempted heist at central Vegas bank

Recognize her? Police said the person is responsible for an attempted bank heist on Jan. 3, 2017. (Source: LVMPD)

Police said a woman entered a central Las Vegas Valley bank for a robbery attempt on Tuesday but was not successful.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the person committed the holdup in the 300 block of West Sahara Avenue. The woman presented a note demanding money from employees but failed in the robbery.

The woman escaped the bank without any money, police said.

Police described the person as white in her 50s, between 5'3" and 5'5" in height and 120 to 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a light-colored beanie, light grey jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Police urged anyone with information on the robbery attempt to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

