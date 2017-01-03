NHP enforcing DUI under new legal marijuana law

Recreational marijuana has been legal in Nevada for three days, but driving while high is not.

“People think just because it’s legal, they can now smoke it at home and get in their car, or [smoke] in their car,” Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

Under the new law, anyone over the age of 21 can have up to an ounce of marijuana. But, if you are caught driving, you will face a driving under the influence charge.

“It’s the same as if someone was driving while high on prescription pills,” Buratczuk pointed out.

With that in mind, NHP is launching the message "Drive high and you’ll get a DUI." The agency said despite marijuana being legal, troopers have been pulling people over for any sort of impairment for years..

“Our troopers are trained in 'ARIDE,' which is advanced roadside impairment,” Buratczuk explained. “From the tests, we can actually pinpoint what drug you are on”.

If you get pulled over for driving high, your field sobriety tests will look very similar to ones you see for alcohol. There are a few additional steps, though, troopers aren’t sharing.

It’s not just troopers bracing for change under the new law. Local first-responders are expecting to see a spike in calls.

“A lot of times with marijuana when people are paranoid, they start making phone calls,” paramedic Samuel Scheller explains. “Sometimes one of those calls is to 911.”

Emergency responders say marijuana affects every person differently, but people not familiar with the effects should be especially careful.

“[It will] make your heart rate go up, your blood pressure, your eyes will get red and your pupils become dilated,” Scheller explains.

Under the new law, you are not allowed to drive if you have more than two nanograms of active THC in your system. Troopers say that can be difficult to gauge so your best bet is if you ingest marijuana do not plan to drive.

