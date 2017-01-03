PD: Off-duty officer shoots aggressive dog to death

An off-duty Metro officer opened fire on a dog that, police say, was aggressive to a woman and her poodle Tuesday.

The incident occurred at 12:11 p.m. in the 6900 block of north Campbell Road, near Deer Springs Way and Fort Apache Road.

Citing the preliminary investigation, police said the pit bull terrier was shot after attacking another dog in the area.

Esther Pearson told FOX5 she was walking the poodle, "Cleo," for her son and daughter-in-law.

Police said two pit bull terriers charged toward the woman and her poodle. The off-duty officer passed by the confrontation and opened fire on the aggressive dog, killing it. The other pit bull ran away and has not been found.

"A dog can really hurt an individual," said Officer Larry Hadfield, a spokesman for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. "Of course someone lost a pet here, and you know a lot of us are pet owners and we do understand that. However, we have to look at the value of human life, and saving human life is what we do as police officers."

"I would like to thank (that officer) so much," said Pearson. "I feel like that person saved my life, and I thank them so much from the bottom of my heart. I really do."

The officer and woman were not hurt. The woman said she thinks Cleo might have slightly injured his leg, but otherwise should be fine.

Police said the dead dog was not accompanied by anyone and did not appear to be wearing a collar at the time. Police said they do not know who or where the dog's owner is.



