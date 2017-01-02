Metro to discuss various topics on ‘First Tuesday’ of 2017 - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Metro to discuss various topics on ‘First Tuesday’ of 2017

LVMPD police vehicle in Las Vegas. (File/FOX5) LVMPD police vehicle in Las Vegas. (File/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police are expected to discuss a variety of topics during ‘First Tuesday’ including social media, avoiding fraud, narcotics and new laws.

The event, which aims to raise awareness on subjects that directly impact residents, starts at 7 p.m. It is held at various area command stations except for Convention Center and Enterprise Area Command.

Here is a list of topics for each area command:

  • Bolden Area Command: The dark side of social media
  • Convention Center Area Command: Las Vegas Township Community Impact Center
  • Downtown Area Command: Avoiding Frauds and Scams
  • Enterprise Area Command: Harbor program for teens
  • Northeast Area Command: Financial crimes plus free document shredding
  • Northwest Area Command: A look at 2016 and a glimpse at 2017
  • Southeast Area Command: How to fill out a police report
  • South Central Area Command: Detention center operations
  • Spring Valley Area Command: Narcotics and the new laws

First Tuesday is open to all community members.

More information can be found online at www.lvmpd.com.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

