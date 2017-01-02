Metro to discuss various topics on ‘First Tuesday’ of 2017

Las Vegas Metro police are expected to discuss a variety of topics during ‘First Tuesday’ including social media, avoiding fraud, narcotics and new laws.

The event, which aims to raise awareness on subjects that directly impact residents, starts at 7 p.m. It is held at various area command stations except for Convention Center and Enterprise Area Command.

Here is a list of topics for each area command:

Bolden Area Command: The dark side of social media

Convention Center Area Command: Las Vegas Township Community Impact Center

Downtown Area Command: Avoiding Frauds and Scams

Enterprise Area Command: Harbor program for teens

Northeast Area Command: Financial crimes plus free document shredding

Northwest Area Command: A look at 2016 and a glimpse at 2017

Southeast Area Command: How to fill out a police report

South Central Area Command: Detention center operations

Spring Valley Area Command: Narcotics and the new laws

First Tuesday is open to all community members.

More information can be found online at www.lvmpd.com.

