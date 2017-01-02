Hard Rock to host casting calls for day club

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino will host multiple casting calls to fill positions at Rehab Beach Club.

The fairs will take place 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 8 through Jan. 10 and Jan. 23 through Jan. 24. at The Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on 4455 Paradise Road, near Harmon Avenue.

Available positions include promotional models, models servers, model bartenders, model barbacks, model server assistants, model food runners, VIP hosts, promoters, security officers, lifeguards and cashiers.

Hard Rock officials said applicants interested in model positions should come dressed in swimsuits and sneakers. Those interested in non-model positions should wear business casual attire.

Applicants must be 21 years or older with a valid form of identification.

More information on the casting call can be found online here.

