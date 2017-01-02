Las Vegas near bottom of 'most caring cities' ranking

If you're looking for the most caring city in the U.S., you won't find it in Southern Nevada.

WalletHub's ranking of the most sympathetic places in 2016 placed Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas in the bottom quarter of the list of the 100 most populous cities in the nation.

Henderson ranked at No. 78; Las Vegas placed in 88th; North Las Vegas was near the bottom at No. 94.

According to the consumer advice website, cities were ranked across 32 key indicators of a "compassionate spirit." Those included "percentage of sheltered homeless persons" to "number of volunteering hours per capita" to "percentage of income donated to charity."

In addition, each city was ranked for caring for the community, caring for the vulnerable and caring in the workforce. Las Vegas ranked No. 52 for caring for the vulnerable but ranked in the bottom 10 in caring for the community and caring in the workforce.

The geography of the top 10 cities were spread evenly across the lower 48, Alaska and Hawaii:

Madison, WI Lincoln, NE Virginia Beach, VA Boise, ID Honolulu, HI Anchorage, AK Colorado Springs, CO Chesapeake, VA Pittsburgh, PA St. Paul, MN

And, just in case you were wondering, Reno was the 21st caring city in America.

For more on the ranking, click this link.

