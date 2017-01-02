New northwest Distill location hiring

The newest Distill location in northwest Las Vegas is looking to hire 40 new employees during a job fair.

The new location will be at 6430 north Durango Drive, near Centennial Parkway, but the job fair will be held at Distill Summerlin at 10820 west Charleston Boulevard. It will take place Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open positions include gaming bartenders, cocktail servers, food runners, line cooks, dishwasher, and bar rack. The gaming tavern asks applicants for relevant experience.

Applicants are asked to bring a health card, social security card, driver’s license, alcohol awareness and sheriff’s card, if applicable for immediate employment. All prospects must be 21 or older.

More information on the establishment can be found here.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.