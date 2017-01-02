NHP: 32 arrested over New Year’s weekend

The side of a Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle shown in an undated image. (File)

Nevada Highway Patrol said 32 people were arrested over New Year’s weekend.

NHP increased patrols on Saturday and Sunday to combat impaired drivers.

The department arrested 24 people for driving under the influence and 8 people were arrested on warrants.

Troopers responded to 31 vehicle crashes, four of which involved impaired drivers. No serious injuries were reported in the incidents.

Each year, Nevada Highway Patrol joins forces with other agencies in an effort to achieve “zero fatalities” on the road.

