Metro officer injured in struggle with suspect

Las Vegas Metro police said an officer was injured during a struggle with a suspect Monday.

The incident occurred at 10:12 a.m. near Boulder Highway and Indios Avenue, near Twain Avenue.

Police said a traffic officer attempted to stop a hit-and-run suspect in a vehicle. After pulling the vehicle over, the suspect got out and did not follow the officer’s orders. A struggle ensued between the officer and the suspect. Additional officers responded to the scene and the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect and the officer were transported to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect was arrested on multiple charges, including battery on a police officer.

