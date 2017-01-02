Coroner ID's 20-year-old man shot to death in North Vegas

The sign outside of the Clark County Coroner's Office is shown in an undated image. (File)

Authorities have identified a 20-year-old man who was found mortally wounded on a North Las Vegas sidewalk, while police continue to seek public help to identify his killer.

The Clark County coroner says Anthony Eugene Hodges died of a gunshot to the chest. His death was ruled a homicide.

North Las Vegas police say Hodges died at University Medical Center in Las Vegas after he was found about 6 p.m. Friday near Lake Mead Boulevard and Losee Road.

The coroner didn't immediately identify Hodges' hometown.

Police say no suspects have been identified.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.