Man beaten to death at Las Vegas home, suspect identified

Emergency responders outside of a home where a man was found beaten to death on Jan. 2, 2016.

Las Vegas Metro police identified the suspect wanted in connection to the beating death of a 64-year-old man.

Police responded to the incident Sunday at 5:15 p.m. in the 6100 block of Blossom Knoll Avenue, near Cheyenne Avenue and Jones Boulevard.

Arriving officers found an unresponsive man, identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office as Jorge Antonio Castillo-Echeagary, inside a home with apparent trauma to his face, police said. Castillo-Echeagary was transported to University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Citing the investigation, homicide detectives said Castillo-Echeagary was in a dating relationship with the woman who lived in the home with her adult son, identified as 31-year-old Edgar Umanzor.

Detectives believe Umanzor and Castillo-Echeagary got into an argument that turned physical. During the fight, Castillo-Echeagary suffered trauma to his face. Umanzor left the home before officers arrived and remains at large.

Police said Umanzor should be considered armed and dangerous. He should not be approached.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.