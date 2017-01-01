NHP: Help reduce traffic, take alternate route from Las Vegas

Traffic moves along I-15 in Las Vegas in this undated image. (File/FOX5)

If you want to avoid traffic from Las Vegas to California after celebrating the New Year, Nevada Highway Patrol is suggesting an alternate route.

Nevada Highway Patrol is joining forces with NDOT to help visitors avoid the highly anticipated traffic near Primm.

Trooper Jason Buratczuk, of NHP, said travelers can take State Route 160 (Blue Diamond Road) north to Pahrump. Then take State Route 372 south which will take motorists to Baker, California on Interstate 15.

Officials urge travelers to take the alternate route and help alleviate traffic jams.

