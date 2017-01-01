Sunrise Hospital welcomes first baby of 2017

The first baby born in the Las Vegas area was welcomed into the world at 12:27 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2017. (Source: Sunrise Hospital)

The first baby of 2017 from the Las Vegas-Henderson area was born at Sunrise Hospital just after midnight.

Proud parents Joslind Nathan and Ryan Davis welcomed their baby girl into the world at 12:27 a.m.

Baby Rylin Davis was born at six pounds and 21 ounces.

Ryan said it was an unexpected surprise because Rylin wasn't due until Jan. 20.

The new parents originally planned to celebrate New Year's Eve with each other, but that quickly changed. "It definitely changed the plans for New Years. We thought we were just going to be hanging out and relaxing and stuff like that but the baby came a little earlier," said Ryan.

Ryan added it has been an interesting experience to have the first baby born in Las Vegas in 2017.

