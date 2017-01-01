Sunrise Hospital welcomes first baby of 2017 - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Sunrise Hospital welcomes first baby of 2017

Posted: Updated:
The first baby born in the Las Vegas area was welcomed into the world at 12:27 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2017. (Source: Sunrise Hospital) The first baby born in the Las Vegas area was welcomed into the world at 12:27 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2017. (Source: Sunrise Hospital)
Proud parents Joslind Nathan and Ryan Davis pose with baby Rylin Davis on Jan. 1, 2017. (Source: Sunrise Hospital) Proud parents Joslind Nathan and Ryan Davis pose with baby Rylin Davis on Jan. 1, 2017. (Source: Sunrise Hospital)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The first baby of 2017 from the Las Vegas-Henderson area was born at Sunrise Hospital just after midnight.

Proud parents Joslind Nathan and Ryan Davis welcomed their baby girl into the world at 12:27 a.m.

Baby Rylin Davis was born at six pounds and 21 ounces.

Ryan said it was an unexpected surprise because Rylin wasn't due until Jan. 20.

The new parents originally planned to celebrate New Year's Eve with each other, but that quickly changed. "It definitely changed the plans for New Years. We thought we were just going to be hanging out and relaxing and stuff like that but the baby came a little earlier," said Ryan.

Ryan added it has been an interesting experience to have the first baby born in Las Vegas in 2017. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.