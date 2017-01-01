Overcrowding temporarily shuts down SR 156, 157 towards Mt.Charl - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Overcrowding temporarily shuts down SR 156, 157 towards Mt.Charleston

Nevada Highway Patrol shared the traffic congestion on Jan. 1, 2017.
Those hoping to spend the first day of 2017 at Mt. Charleston faced temporary road closures Sunday.

Nevada Highway Patrol said State Route 156 and State Route 157 were closed from U.S. 95 due to overcrowding at the mountain.

The roads were reopened shortly before 5 p.m. NHP advised motorists to check on updates and closures before heading to the mountain. 

NHP reported heavy traffic from U.S. 95 northbound from State Route 157 to Skye Canyon when the highways were closed. 

Only residents and lift ticket holders were allowed to go to Mt. Charleston during the temporary closure, Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

