Overcrowding temporarily shuts down SR 156, 157 towards Mt.Charleston

Those hoping to spend the first day of 2017 at Mt. Charleston faced temporary road closures Sunday.

Nevada Highway Patrol said State Route 156 and State Route 157 were closed from U.S. 95 due to overcrowding at the mountain.

The roads were reopened shortly before 5 p.m. NHP advised motorists to check on updates and closures before heading to the mountain.

#trafficupdate All highways to @GoMtCharleston now open. If you're planning a trip to the mtn check for updates and closures before you go — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) January 2, 2017

NHP reported heavy traffic from U.S. 95 northbound from State Route 157 to Skye Canyon when the highways were closed.

Only residents and lift ticket holders were allowed to go to Mt. Charleston during the temporary closure, Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

US95 north traffic heavy from SR157 south to Skye Canyon. Only residents & lift tix holders allowed @GoMtCharleston pic.twitter.com/WLr0alnH21 — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) January 1, 2017

