Metro: New Year's Day homicide probed as accidental

Las Vegas Metro police said the first homicide of the New Year may have been accidental.

Police responded to the incident Sunday at 4:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Cambridge Street, near Twain Avenue.

Citing the investigation, police said the female victim and her friend were in a parked car with two males they met while attending a New Year’s Eve celebration. While inside the vehicle, investigators believe a firearm was handled and accidentally discharged, striking the victim.

The victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital, where she later died.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Police said once the investigation is completed, it will be submitted to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of criminal charges.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identity of the deceased.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.