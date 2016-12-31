Murder rate spikes in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police said they have investigated 166 murders in 2016. It is just one away from the being the highest murder rate the department has ever seen.

On Oct. 26, just before 1 a.m. police were investigating the death of a young woman who was found shot in the head.

“That looks like the shoulder, that looks like the head, and that's where all the blood went. Maybe mid twenties, laying in a puddle of blood. she was shot right behind the ear. and she wasn't moving," said Charlie Carlisi.

A few days later the coroner’s office identified the young woman as Moinee Wade.

Wade was last seen getting into a car with her married boyfriend, Jevon Hudson.

“My sister called me hysterical. ‘He killed her. He killed her,’” said Andrea Jackson.

Hudson was initially arrested for the crime, but the charges were dropped.

“It was a horrible nightmare, I couldn’t wake up from,” Jackson said.

Wade’s murder remains unsolved.

“Her son everyday going to that window saying my moms going to come from work and just trying to figure out how to tell him mommy is in heaven. She’s not coming back,” Jackson said.

Metro police said so far in 2016 they saw 166 murders, but that could rise. In Henderson, police only saw six.

“Our homicides are up there is no secret about that,” said Officer Danny Cordero, of Metro.

The deadliest year on record is 1996 when 167 people were killed.

“When you look at homicides, we are seeing younger people committing crimes. Think about murder the taking of someone’s life. We are seeing teenagers. That’s a concern,” said Cordero.

While murder rates sky rocket, investigators aren’t slowing down. Metro police have one of the country’s best rates when it comes to solving murders.

According to the National Institute of Justice, Metro clears eight out of every 10 cases.

The Clark County Prevention Act of 2016 will allow Metro to hire 267 new officers.

Unfortunately, Wade’s family is in the minority of murders in the Valley without a resolution.

“People don’t understand when you murder someone you hurt a lot of people and when you get caught you hurt your family as well,” said Jackson.

