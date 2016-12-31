Fire rips through west Vegas construction site

A fire caused extensive damage to an apartment complex under construction on the west side of the Valley Friday evening.

The incident occurred at 8:20 p.m. in the 4200 block of south Hualapai Way, near Flamingo Road.

The Clark County Fire Department said the fire involved four separate apartment buildings that contained eight apartments each. The apartments were under construction.

One building was destroyed, two were heavily damaged and one sustained minor damage, the department said. The estimated cost of damage has not yet been determined.

No injuries were reported, the department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Forty personnel assisted with the blaze, including resources from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, the department said.

Motorists were urged to avoid the immediate area.

