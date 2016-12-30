New year means new Nevada laws on marijuana, mopeds

The Nevada Capitol building is shown in an undated image. (File)

The new year is bringing some new laws for Nevadans.

Recreational marijuana use will be legal for people 21 and over starting January 1 after voters approved a ballot initiative in November. But it's still illegal to consume the substance in public places and people who violate that law could face a misdemeanor citation.

Consumers also can't buy the substance from retail dispensaries yet unless they have a valid medical marijuana card.

A law requiring background checks on private party gun sales will technically take effect in the new year, although the state's top prosecutor says it's unenforceable because the FBI is unwilling to conduct the checks.

Other new laws require moped owners to register their vehicle with the DMV and require Nevada Highway Patrol officers to wear body cameras.

