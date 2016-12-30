Man shot, killed in North Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man shot, killed in North Las Vegas

A police vehicle stopped at the intersection during a homicide investigation on Dec. 30, 2016.
North Las Vegas police said they are investigating a homicide Friday evening. 

The incident occurred about 6 p.m. near Lake Mead Boulevard and Losee Road. 

Police said a man was found near a sidewalk with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Eastbound Lake Mead is closed, police said. Motorists were urged to use alternate routes. 

Police said nobody is in custody in connection to the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identity of the deceased. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

