Man shot, killed in North Las Vegas

A police vehicle stopped at the intersection during a homicide investigation on Dec. 30, 2016. (Kurt Rempe/FOX5)

North Las Vegas police said they are investigating a homicide Friday evening.

The incident occurred about 6 p.m. near Lake Mead Boulevard and Losee Road.

#BREAKING officers are working a homicide in the area of Lake Mead & Losee. One man was transp to the hospital where he died. #NLVPD — NLVPD (@NLVPD) December 31, 2016

Police said a man was found near a sidewalk with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Eastbound Lake Mead is closed, police said. Motorists were urged to use alternate routes.

#UPDATE on homicide scene. Eastbound Lake Mead closed while detectives investigate. Motorists use alternate routes. — NLVPD (@NLVPD) December 31, 2016

Police said nobody is in custody in connection to the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identity of the deceased.

The incident remains under investigation.

