Gas leak repaired at Linq Promenade

The Linq Promenade is shown in an undated image. (File/FOX5)

A gas leak that shut down some restaurant operations in the Linq Promenade on the Las Vegas Strip was repaired in time for Saturday's New Year's Eve business, according to the attraction.

On Friday, the leak forced some restaurants to close in the afternoon. According to the Linq Promenade, Southwest Gas notified officials of a gas leak. Gas lines were turned off as a precautionary measure.

The incident caused all restaurants, except for Chayo Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar to be shut down.

All retail shops, the High Roller and nearby hotels were not impacted and remained open.

Stay tuned for additional updates. We apologize for any inconvenience! pic.twitter.com/6tDXuVbNI5 — LINQ Promenade (@LinqPromenade) December 31, 2016

By Saturday morning, the Strip attraction said the leak was located and repaired. Business was slated to resume as normal during the day.

"Southwest Gas and property management have identified and repaired the source of the temporary gas leak at The LINQ Promenade," Caesars Entertainment VP of Corporate Communications Jen Forkish said in statement. "Over the next few hours all restaurants will begin operating as usual. Retail stores and the High Roller observation wheel will open at normal business hours."

Copyright 2016 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.