Pedestrian killed on Boulder Highway near Desert Inn identified

The sign outside of the Clark County Coroner's Office is shown in an undated image. (File)

A man struck and killed by a vehicle on Boulder Highway near Desert Inn Road on Dec. 20 has been identified.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, 71-year-old Amos Dancy died as the result of the collision.

Police said Dancy was struck by a Lexus sport utility vehicle traveling south on Boulder Highway.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

