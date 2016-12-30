Pedestrian killed on Boulder Highway near Desert Inn identified - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Pedestrian killed on Boulder Highway near Desert Inn identified

The sign outside of the Clark County Coroner's Office is shown in an undated image. (File) The sign outside of the Clark County Coroner's Office is shown in an undated image. (File)
A man struck and killed by a vehicle on Boulder Highway near Desert Inn Road on Dec. 20 has been identified.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, 71-year-old Amos Dancy died as the result of the collision.

Police said Dancy was struck by a Lexus sport utility vehicle traveling south on Boulder Highway.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

