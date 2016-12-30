Pedestrian killed near Flamingo, Maryland identified

The emblem for the Clark County Coroner's Office is shown in an undated image. (File)

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified a pedestrian killed near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway on Christmas Day.

Medical examiners said Terrance Darnell Potts, 55, died as a result of the collision.

Police said 25-year-old Claudia Gonzalez-Nino was behind the wheel of a Jeep Cherokee when she struck Potts as he pushed an unoccupied wheelchair across the road.

Potts was not in a marked crosswalk when he was struck, police said.

Police said Gonzalez-Nino was arrested for driving under the influence involving death.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2016 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.