3 sought for burglary at commercial business - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

3 sought for burglary at commercial business

Posted: Updated:
Police released images of three men suspected of burglarizing a local business. (Source: LVMPD) Police released images of three men suspected of burglarizing a local business. (Source: LVMPD)
Police said three suspects involved in a burglary were seen getting out of a pickup truck. (Source: LVMPD) Police said three suspects involved in a burglary were seen getting out of a pickup truck. (Source: LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Three suspects are wanted by Las Vegas Metro police for burglarizing a commercial business.

On Dec. 17, the trio targeted a business in the area of south Eastern Avenue and east Pebble Road at 3:30 a.m., police said.

The suspects arrived at the unidentified business in a light colored two-door pickup truck. After the three males got out of the vehicle, one of the suspects broke a window, police said.  Then they entered the building and stole items.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Metro’s South Central Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-8639. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2016 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.