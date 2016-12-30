3 sought for burglary at commercial business

Police said three suspects involved in a burglary were seen getting out of a pickup truck. (Source: LVMPD)

Three suspects are wanted by Las Vegas Metro police for burglarizing a commercial business.

On Dec. 17, the trio targeted a business in the area of south Eastern Avenue and east Pebble Road at 3:30 a.m., police said.

The suspects arrived at the unidentified business in a light colored two-door pickup truck. After the three males got out of the vehicle, one of the suspects broke a window, police said. Then they entered the building and stole items.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Metro’s South Central Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-8639. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

