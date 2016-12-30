Official: Power won't be fully back at Vegas casino for days

Rio hotel-casino shown without full power on certain hotel tower floors on Dec. 28, 2016. (Miguel Martinez-Valle/FOX5)

Officials say it will likely be several days before the Rio casino hotel tower in Las Vegas is fully reopened after a power outage.

By 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, 120 rooms from floors four to seven in the Masquerade Tower were being serviced for guests, officials said.

Officials determined the remaining floors would be closed until power systems can be stabilized and reevaluated on Monday.

VooDoo Steak, VooDoo Rooftop Nightclub & Lounge and Voodoo Zipline will remained closed through the weekend, officials said. Guests who booked New Year's eve celebrations at the impacted locations will be contacted by the property.

The chain of events that triggered the outage and evacuation started Wednesday, when a sink in a service area overflowed and shorted a fuse in the tower's power system.

Guests were transferred to other hotel rooms.Guests can call the properties hotline at 866-635-6995 for further assistance.

