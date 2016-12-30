Disabled man assaulted, police searching for suspect

A disabled person was assaulted in a casino on Boulder Highway in December and police are searching for the suspect involved.

Metro said a disabled man was knocked out of his seat after being struck in the head with a blunt object by an unknown person.

After the incident the suspect exited the property and authorities did not know his direction of travel.

The assailant was apparently in a conversation with a woman before the assault, and police said they are also searching for her, as she may have an association with the suspect.

The battery appeared unprovoked, according to Metro, and authorities did not report the extent of the victim's injuries.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

