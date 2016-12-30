Suspects shot at local business, sought by detectives

Screen grab of suspects from surveillance footage taken at local business. (LVMPD/Youtube)

Police are searching for suspects involved in a theft and shooting at a Las Vegas business in November.

Officers were dispatched to the 4800 block of West Craig Road on Nov. 23 at about 6:30 p.m. to investigate a shooting outside of a business.

Police said two men committed a theft at the business and left when they were confronted by a clerk. However, the two returned later and fired one shot towards the business, before leaving the scene in a dark colored Honda Civic.

Detectives said the suspects are in their 20s, about 5 foot 8 inches tall and approximately 180 pounds. One was last seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt and black pants. The other was wearing a white long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a Yankees baseball hat.

Police shared a video with the suspects pictured along with the vehicle involved leaving the scene.

Anyone with further information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

