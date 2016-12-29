Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in crash involving truck

Police at the scene of a fatal crash at the intersection of Eastern and Warm Springs on Dec. 29, 2016. (Peter Dawson/FOX5)

Medical examiners have identified a bicyclist killed in a crash Thursday morning in the southeast part of town.

According to the Clark Coroner's Office, 32-year-old Melissa Tricoli, of Henderson, died in the collision.

Officers were called to the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Warm Springs Road just after 7:30 a.m. with reports of a traffic collision.

The crash involved a truck and a bicyclist at the intersection, police said. The bicyclist, identified as Tricoli, was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

Officers said the truck driver stayed at the scene and the incident remains under investigation.

Traffic restrictions were in place at the intersection while fatal detectives investigated.

