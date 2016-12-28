East side Valley mobile home fire involved 3 children, pets killed

The Clark County Fire Department responded to a high level structural fire on Dec.28 on the east side of the Valley.

On arrival, firefighters discovered a mobile home engulfed in flames at 3540 Death Valley Dr. near East Desert Inn Road and South Nellis Boulevard, according to Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan. A young woman was babysitting 3 small children at the time of the fire. The woman and one child suffered minor burns and denied hospital care, the babysitter said.

The residents of the home were not at home at the time. Firefighters attempted to resuscitate two dogs found on the property, but the effort was unsuccessful. A total of five dogs were killed in the blaze.

Damages caused by the fire have not been estimated. Investigators say the fire might have started due to electrical issues. The incident remains under investigation.

The family created a GoFundMe account to raise funds to recover from the fire.

