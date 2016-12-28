1 person sent to hospital after Las Vegas shooting - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

1 person sent to hospital after Las Vegas shooting

The side of a Las Vegas Metro police vehicle is shown at the scene of a shooting investigation on Feb. 16, 2016. (Armando Navarro/FOX5) The side of a Las Vegas Metro police vehicle is shown at the scene of a shooting investigation on Feb. 16, 2016. (Armando Navarro/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas police are on the scene of a shooting in central Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning. 

According to Metro Lieutenant David Gordon, one person was shot at the 700 block of East Twain Avenue. 

The victim was transported to hospital in an unknown condition. 

We will release more details as they become available. 

