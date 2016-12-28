Troopers seek witnesses to fiery fatal crash in Nye County - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Troopers seek witnesses to fiery fatal crash in Nye County

Posted: Updated:
The side of a Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle shown in an undated image. (File) The side of a Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle shown in an undated image. (File)
TONOPAH, NV (AP) -

The Nevada Highway Patrol is looking for anyone who witnessed a fiery fatal crash in Nye County last week.

Troopers say they responded at about 10 p.m. on Thursday to a rollover crash on eastbound State Route 376.

Investigators say a 1995 Nissan Altima went off the roadway, rolled and caught fire. Forty-one-year-old Billy Haggatt of Round Mountain wasn't wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the highway patrol.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.