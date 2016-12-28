Troopers seek witnesses to fiery fatal crash in Nye County

The side of a Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle shown in an undated image. (File)

The Nevada Highway Patrol is looking for anyone who witnessed a fiery fatal crash in Nye County last week.

Troopers say they responded at about 10 p.m. on Thursday to a rollover crash on eastbound State Route 376.

Investigators say a 1995 Nissan Altima went off the roadway, rolled and caught fire. Forty-one-year-old Billy Haggatt of Round Mountain wasn't wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the highway patrol.

