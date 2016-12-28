Carjacking suspect remains at large after search

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a call of a carjacking incident Tuesday night.

An adult male victim was loading items into his newer model Ford-F150 truck when the suspect, a white male, approached the man, according to police. The suspect proceeded to threaten the owner of the truck to back away from the vehicle or else he would shoot.

The victim says he witnessed a silver object pointed towards him by the perpetrator. He was unsure whether it was a gun or knife, police said. The suspect stole the truck and it was spotted by Nevada Highway Patrol on the Interstate-15.

The truck was abandoned by the suspect near the Jean Airport. After a thorough search conducted by authorities, the suspect remains at large.

