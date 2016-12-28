Victim in alleged gang shooting identified

The victim in an alleged gang shooting on Dec. 27 has been identified by the Clark County Coroner.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Richard Ares. Ares died from a gunshot wound to the chest. The death was ruled a homicide.

Police responded to a fatal shooting at the Sedona Ridge apartments near Tropicana and Duneville Street, just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police say the victim was walking through the apartment complex with a juvenile female when he spotted a group of individuals tagging a wall with what appeared to be gang-related symbols. The victim approached the group and a dispute ensued, which led to shots being fired, according to police.

Metro police found a white male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

Metro is still investigating the incident and do not have a suspect in custody.

This is Metro's 165th homicide in 2016.

