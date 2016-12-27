Valley shoppers rush to stores for after-Christmas returns

It’s late morning at Las Vegas South Premium Outlets and shoppers are out in full force, ready to swap their unwanted holiday gifts.
“I’ve got a couple of shirts that might be duplicates in my collection,” said Eric Pitt, who is visiting from New York. “I'll bring them to the mall and exchange them in a couple of days.”
Retail consultant "shopper track" says the day after Christmas was the second busiest shopping day this year after black Friday.
Vicki Rousseau, who is the spokeswoman for the premium outlets says there is a similar trend in the valley.
“We definitely see people returning some items that may not be what they’re looking for but I think for the most part we see more people purchasing and taking advantage of all of the great deals that are out there right now,” Rousseau said.
For online returns, UPS says it’s getting ready for its national Returns Day January 5, when it expects returns to online sellers to hit more than a million packages in one day.
“You’re not sure on the sizing, some people like things loser and some like them bigger,” Sandy Huebnener said. “That’s what makes it difficult.”
According to consumer world, some major stores are coming out with new return policies.
If you want to return something from Macys you'll have to do it within a year. Kohl’s has a January 31 deadline for "premium electronics" and Costco switched its return period on major appliances to 90 days.
Copyright 2016 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.
