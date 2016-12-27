Woman strangled, killed in Las Vegas apartment identified

Las Vegas police investigating a body at the 3900 block of Silver Dollar Avenue on Dec. 26, 2016. (Source: FOX5 Vegas)

The Clark County Coroner's Office released the identity of a woman's body found in a Las Vegas apartment on Dec. 26.

Officers responded to the 3900 Silver Dollar Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. The coroner confirmed, officers located 24-year-old Diana Cristina Rios a with apparent strangulation marks. According to police, the apartment was vacant and under renovation.

A contractor who working on apartment renovations found the woman's body, after spotting a man in the hallway of the apartments. The man realized he was seen by the contractor and left the complex, according to police.

The coroner said the cause of her death was asphyxia and ruled it a homicide.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray hooded jacket, tan pants and a black hat.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.

