1 dead in Christmas Day auto-pedestrian crash

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating an early morning Christmas Day crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

A Jeep Cherokee driven by 25-year-old Claudia Gonzalez-Nino was traveling east on East Flamingo Road near Maryland Parkway when she struck a pedestrian pushing an unoccupied wheel chair across the road, according to Metro.

The pedestrian, a 55-year-old male, was not in a marked crosswalk when the incident occurred at 4:42 a.m.

The victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Gonzalez-Nino showed signs of impairment, according to police. She was arrested for DUI involving Death. The crash remains under investigation and the identity of the deceased will be revealed by the Clark County Coroner once family members are notified.

This death marks the 121st fatality in Metro's jurisdiction this year.

