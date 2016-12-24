NLVPD: Stabbing suspect arrested

An arrest has been made in the Christmas Eve stabbing that left one man dead and three injured.

Detectives have identified the suspect as 27-year-old Christian Gallardo-Ceballo, according to North Las Vegas Police. Officers arrested multiple people for unrelated charges. Gallardo-Ceballo was originally arrested that morning on separate charges. He is facing a charge of murder with use of a deadly weapon and was booked at the Las Vegas City Detention Center.

Officers originally responded to a call regarding a fight on the 2800 block of North Daley Street near North Las Vegas Boulevard and Civic Center Drive at 2:20 a.m., according to Public Information Officer Ann Cavaricci with North Las Vegas Police Department,

A large group of people were arguing in the street which escalated into a fight, police said. Several men had various injuries when officers arrived.

The coroner confirmed Las Vegas resident Ivan Garcia-Lopez, 23, suffered multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to University Medical Center where he later died.

Police said three other people were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The death is ruled a homicide by the coroner's office.

The incident remains under investigation. Stay with FOX5 for updates on this story.

