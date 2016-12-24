NLVPD: Stabbing suspect arrested - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

NLVPD: Stabbing suspect arrested

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
A booking photo of murder suspect Christian Gallardo-Ceballo. (FOX5) A booking photo of murder suspect Christian Gallardo-Ceballo. (FOX5)
(FOX5) -

An arrest has been made in the Christmas Eve stabbing that left one man dead and three injured. 

Detectives have identified the suspect as 27-year-old Christian Gallardo-Ceballo, according to North Las Vegas Police. Officers arrested multiple people for unrelated charges. Gallardo-Ceballo was originally arrested that morning on separate charges. He is facing a charge of murder with use of a deadly weapon and was booked at the Las Vegas City Detention Center. 

Officers originally responded to a call regarding a fight on the 2800 block of North Daley Street near North Las Vegas Boulevard and Civic Center Drive at 2:20 a.m., according to Public Information Officer Ann Cavaricci with North Las Vegas Police Department,

A large group of people were arguing in the street which escalated into a fight, police said. Several men had various injuries when officers arrived.  

The coroner confirmed Las Vegas resident Ivan Garcia-Lopez, 23, suffered multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to University Medical Center where he later died. 

Police said three other people were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.  The death is ruled a homicide by the coroner's office. 

The incident remains under investigation. Stay with FOX5 for updates on this story. 

Copyright 2016 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.