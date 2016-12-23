1 in custody after hitting parked car, attempting to shoot a man

Las Vegas police at the 4700 block of Stanley Avenue on Dec. 13, 2016. (Source: FOX5 Vegas)

One man is in custody after a shooting near North Nellis Boulevard and East Owens Avenue Friday evening.

The man is accused of hitting a parked car at the 4700 block of Stanley Avenue just before 7 p.m., according to police.

Police said after the crash, a homeowner exited his house to see if his car had been hit. The homeowner and the driver got into a verbal argument.

The driver of the vehicle pulled out a gun and attempted to shoot the homeowner, police said. He did not shoot off his weapon.

Then the homeowner retrieved his gun and shot off one round towards the driver, police said. Neither parties were struck in the exchange.

Police said the driver got back into his car and tried to leave the scene but his car would not start.

Police arrived on scene and the driver refused to get out of his vehicle, police said. He surrendered about 15 minutes later.

We will update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2016 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.