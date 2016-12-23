Neighbor recalls events after attempted animal hospital robbery

A neighbor of the man, who was involved in Monday night's officer-involved shooting, recalls that night.

office released new details in the animal hospital officer-involved shooting incident from Monday night.

“It’s so scary. It was out of a movie,” said Richard Berend.

Berend lives next door to the man police say robbed an animal hospital at gun point and got into a violent fight with an off-duty cop.

Ronald Clark was arrested at his apartment complex after taking off from the West Flamingo Animal Hospital and engaging in a stand-off with police.

“It’s just so crazy,” Berend said.

Berend said he was watching TV at home when he heard police calling out to Clark.

“After one minute of filming I heard a noise in my kitchen,” Berend said. “Maybe on the roof or inside the kitchen ceiling.”

He tells me the noise was Clark crawling out of his ceiling.

According to Clark’s arrest report, detectives spotted him walking in and out of his apartment. After calling for him, Clark climbed into the attic and over to Berend’s apartment to hide from police.

Berend says SWAT was eventually able to capture Clark inside his apartment ceiling.

The arrest report also revealed Clark’s lengthy criminal history. Among other felony convictions, Clark was convicted with grand larceny and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Clark is being held at the Clark County Detention Center. He faces multiple charges including robbery and discharging a firearm within an occupied structure.

