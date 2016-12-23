Las Vegas rainy weather caused excessive crashes

Nevada Highway Patrol vehicles dealt with a rash of crashes on major highways in the Las Vegas Valley during a rain-soaked Jan. 11, 2015. (FOX5)

Nevada Highway Patrol responded to over 150 car crashes on Thursday due to the rainy weather.

According to NHP Trooper Jason Buratczuk, highway patrol generally responds to 30-50 crashes on a normal day within Clark County.

Multiple things happen when Las Vegas roadways get wet, Buratczuk said. Months of buildup from vehicle fluids mix with the rain water on the roadway, which causes very slick driving conditions.

NHP responded to 169 crashes total: 110 property damage crashed, 44 injury crashes and 15 hit-and-run crashes, according to Buratcaz.

NHP said drivers need to slow down, increase following distances and double the length of time needed to make a complete stop.

