Report: Actress Carrie Fisher suffers heart attack

Actress Carrie Fisher suffered a massive heart attack on a plane Friday.

Fisher, 60, was reportedly flying tom London to Los Angeles when the heart attack happened.

TMZ reported the incident Friday afternoon.

People on board administered CPR until the plane touched down shortly after 12 p.m., and paramedics rushed her to the hospital according to the TMZ report.

There was no immediate word on her condition.

Fisher is best known for playing Princess Leia in the “Star Wars" franchise.

