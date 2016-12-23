Shooting probe to see if off-duty officer was intoxicated

Police in Las Vegas are investigating whether a veteran off-duty police detective was under the influence of alcohol when he fired a handgun and broke up an armed robbery at an animal hospital.

No one was wounded after Clark County Undersheriff Kevin McMahill told reporters Thursday the detective, Lance Spiotto, fired a handgun twice during the Monday afternoon incident at an animal hospital west of the Las Vegas Strip.

Ronald Hassan Clark, the 46-year-old man accused robber, was arrested a short time later after a standoff with police at a Las Vegas apartment.

Clark is jailed in Las Vegas pending a preliminary hearing Jan. 9.

McMahill says that if Spiotto is found to have been impaired when he fired his gun, he'll face disciplinary action.

