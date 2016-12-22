Detective under investigation after attempting to stop animal hospital robber

Surveillance video captured the struggle between an off-duty officer and a suspected robber on Dec. 19, 2016. (Source: LVMPD)

Employees at a Las Vegas animal hospital called an off-duty officer who attempted to stop a robber courageous, but the Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating if the officer was drinking before the incident.

Police said Ronald Clark tried to rob the West Flamingo Animal Hospital Monday. Clark started to run away with the cash box and pointed a gun towards employees. That’s when the off-duty officer, identified as Lance Spiotto, stepped in.

Spiotto confronted Clark and a struggle ensued. Spiotto reached for his gun and fired two shots, but no one was hit.

Police said surveillance showed Clark had a gun too, but grabbed Spiotto’s and hit him with it.

“You can tell it happened very rapidly. He was struck with the weapon, received two staples to the back of the head and numerous injuries,” said Undersheriff Kevin McMahill, of Metro.

Spiotto just happened to be in the animal hospital with his pet at the time of the robbery. While McMahill said Spiotto was brave for stepping in, investigators are looking into Spiotto, because other officers smelled alcohol on Spiotto when they met him at the hospital.

“We advise our officers that if they intend to consume an intoxicating beverage to not carry their firearm. Any officer that chooses to carry their firearm and if they’re found to be intoxicated they are subject to disciplinary action,” McMahill said.

McMahill told FOX5 the department doesn’t have specific rules dictating when off-duty officers should intervene.

“It’s judgement they have to make when they’re in an off-duty environment and Detective Spiotto made a very courageous decision to become involved in this active robbery with a violent suspect,” McMahill said.

Police are waiting for the results of a blood test to determine how impaired Spiotto may have been and if disciplinary action will be taken.

