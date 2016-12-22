Man found dead in arson fire was father of four

Police are investigating after a man, identified by family as Jesse Swan, was found burned in a home. (Jesse Swan/Facebook)

The North Las Vegas Police Department said they are investigating the death of a man found burned inside of a house lit on fire by an arsonist early Thursday morning.

Family members identified the victim as Jesse Swan, a 26-year-old man with four children. Police said Swan was the only person who was supposed to be home at the time.

Swan's younger sister, Shaniece Henderson, said it doesn't make sense that he wasn't able to get out of the house in time.

"He had to be dead already," said Henderson, with tears in her eyes. "Something had to have happened to him to where he couldn't have gotten out the fire."

Swan's father said his son was a phenomenal athlete who played as a linebacker for Cheyenne High School and Grossmont College. He also suspects something happened to his son before he would have even had the option of escaping the flames.

Officers said Swan's body was burned in the fire, but they can't say for certain that he died because of the flames until a coroner performs an autopsy. They said arson investigators told detectives it was "obvious" the house was lit on fire intentionally.

"He didn't light himself on fire," said Henderson. "People love him, so I really don't know anyone that wanted to do any harm to him because he was the nicest person."

Family members said Swan had a 9-year-old boy, a three-year-old girl, a two-year-old girl, and a one-year-old girl.

"He was a great dad. Everything that he did was for his kids and for his kids to have something better," cried Henderson. "He had a whole Christmas planned for our whole family, and he's not going to be here."

Officers said they do not have any suspects at this time. If you have any information about what happened, please call NLVPD.

"We have a parent that we can't replace. We cannot replace him," said Henderson. "I love him and I wish I could have him back, but I can't. People do things -- they don't realize that they tear people's families apart."

