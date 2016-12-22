Life sentence for man, 21, in neighborhood mom killing case

Derrick Andrews appeared before a judge in Las Vegas Justice Court on March 26, 2015. (Eric Youngman/FOX5)

Erich Nowsch leaves the courtroom on December 9, 2016 after a judge ruled he will not be able to take back his guilty plea.

A Nevada judge has sentenced a 21-year-old defendant to life in prison with the possibility of parole in the shooting death of a Las Vegas mom in a neighborhood cul-de-sac last year.

Erich Milton Nowsch Jr. was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the slaying of Tammy Meyers in February 2015.

He'll be eligible for parole after 10 years, but also must serve at least four more years for a weapons enhancement.

Getaway driver Derrick Andrews was sentenced to 5 to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter and accessory to murder.

The Meyers slaying was initially cast as road rage while Myers taught her 15-year-old daughter to drive.

Authorities later attributed it to a series of misunderstandings and parties mistakenly identifying each other.

