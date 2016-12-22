USPS truck rolls over in Henderson

A USPS truck near Anthem Parkway and Eastern Avenue on Dec. 22, 2016. (Source: Stacey Gualandi/Facebook)

A United States Postal Service truck rolled over in Henderson Thursday.

It happened at 2:50 p.m. near Eastern Avenue and Anthem Parkway.

According to David Rupert, of the United States Postal Service, said the mail truck hit a curb and rolled over.

Henderson police said no injuries were reported.

Rupert said the mail inside the truck will return to the post office, be resorted and sent back out Thursday night.

There is no apparent damage to the mail, Rupert said.

Approximately, 200 addresses were impacted by the incident, Rupert said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area.

