Metro investigating death of man found in trailer

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating the death of man found inside a rental trailer.

Officers located the body Wednesday in the 1500 block of Red Rock Street, near Charleston Boulevard and Jones Boulevard.

Metro's Homicide Section indicated the victim may have been in a physical altercation with an unknown suspect or suspects and suffered head trauma.

The motive for the homicide is unknown, police said. The suspect or suspects remain at large.

This marks the 163rd homicide investigated by Metro in 2016.

The identity of the victim will later be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office. The cause and manner of death will be released after the autopsy has been completed.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

